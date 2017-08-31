Acer showcases new Chromebook, All-in-One desktop at IFA 2017

Here are the price and specifications of the Acer Chromebook 15 (Image Credit: Acer) Here are the price and specifications of the Acer Chromebook 15 (Image Credit: Acer)

At the IFA 2017, Acer has announced the launch a new Acer Chromebook 15 and Aspire S24 All-in-One desktop. This comes in addition to the new Swift notebooks, 360-degree cameras from the company, which were also showcased at the German trade show. Here are details of the features, specification and price of both models.

Acer Chromebook 15

Acer Chromebook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels). The screen available in touch-screen and non-touch configurations as well. The new Chromebook features an aluminum top cover and fanless design. The laptop includes a back-lit keyboard and weighs 1.72 kg with the following dimensions as 378 mm x 256 mm x 18.9 H mm.

On the audio front, this has two full-sized upward-facing speakers that support high-definition audio and deliver enhanced volume and audio range. It will support Android apps as well. The processors being offered are dual-core Intel Celeron and quad-core Intel Pentium. It offers a battery life of 12 hours, and will be available with 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage coupled with 4GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Acer Chromebook 15 provides Intel Wireless-AC (802.11ac) wireless, that features 2×2 MIMO technology. The laptop provides two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, which can be also used for charging through the Type-C adapter. The Chromebook 15 can be connected to via Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port and a combo headphone/speaker jack. It comes with an SD card reader that supports up to 128 GB SDXC.

The Chromebook 15 will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in October starting at €499. It will also be available in North America in October starting at $399, including the United States.

Aspire S24

Acer Aspire S24 is a new All-in-One desktop, which sports a 178-degree Full HD IPS screen, and has a 2.7 mm bezel with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Acer Aspire S24 has a display thickness of just 5.97 mm, claims the company, and the desktop comes in black and matte gold colour scheme. Aspire S24-880 features a tiltable display in the range of -5 to 30 degree.

This is run by 8th Generation Intel Core processors with optional Intel Optane memory. Running on Windows 10, the Aspire S24 comes with up to 256 GB SSD and 2 TB HDD of storage space.

Sound on the desktop is managed by the 2.1 channel sub-woofer, which is coupled with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology. The wireless charging base allows for smartphone charging, but the features can be availed in Qi-enabled devices. Acer Aspire S24 will be available in North America in January 2018 starting at $999; and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in November 2017 starting at €999.

