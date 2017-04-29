Acer Predator Triton 700, Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops launched: Key features and price

Acer Predator Triton 700, Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops have been launched by the company. Acer Predator Triton 700, Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops have been launched by the company.

Acer unveiled its Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook at its global press conference in New York. Acer Predator Triton 700 features an aluminum chassis, is 18.9 mm thin and weighs 2.6 kgs. It gets a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC support for connecting to an external monitor. The laptop will be available beginning August in North America starting at $2,999; and in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) starting at €3,399.

Acer Predator Triton 700 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core processor with NVIDIA GeForce 10-Series graphics. It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory. The keyboard has a Corning Gorilla Glass plate coating and features AeroBlade 3D Fan along with five heat pipes to keep the device cool. It also functions as a touchpad. The keys are RGB backlit and can be individually programmed.

“Building on the highly acclaimed Predator 21 X curved gaming notebook, Acer is proud to announce the new Predator Triton 700, an incredibly thin yet powerful gaming notebook. Our industry-leading AeroBlade 3D Fan with metal blades provides ultimate thermal performance, which allows us to pack massive computing power inside this ultrathin form factor without compromise,” said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Acer Predator Triton 700 supports Killer DoubleShot Pro networking and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, which offers up to 40 Gbps speeds and dual 4K video output. It comes with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort connector and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Acer announced its Predator Helios 300 gaming notebook line as well. The Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops can be bought in 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch FHD IPS display options. They sports a matte black chassis with red accents. Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming notebook series run Windows 10. The devices are powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 (7700HQ) or i5 processor (7300HQ) with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050Ti GPU. There’s 16GB of DDR4 memory (upgradable to 32GB), a SATA SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Acer Predator Helios 300 come with a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 connection and a Gigabit Ethernet port. They pack Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony techology for an improved sound performance. Acer’s Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop series come with AeroBlade 3D Fan as well.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming notebooks with 15.6-inch display will be available in North America starting July. The device is priced starting at $1,299. In EMEA, it will be available in August starting at €1,199; and in China in June starting at 9,999 yuan. The Predator Helios 300 gaming notebooks with 17.3-inch display will be available in North America in July starting at $1,399; in EMEA in August starting at €1,199; and in China in July starting at 9,999 yuan.

