Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook with 15.6-inch display launched in India

Acer announced the launch of Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook in India, and it is priced at Rs 2,99,999. The Predator Triton 700 is powered by Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (overclockable) GPU. The highlight of the notebook is that it is just 18.9 mm thin (0.74 inch) and features an aluminum chassis. It has up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory. The VR-ready Predator Triton 700 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Acer Predator Triton 700 ships with PredatorSense software, which allows gamers to control and customise settings and features. The sound settings of the Acer Predator Triton 700 are handled by Dolby Atmos’ surround sound and Acer TrueHarmony. Acer Predator Triton 700 gets AeroBlade 3D Fan and five heat pipes for cooling. It is separated from the keyboard by a Corning Gorilla Glass plate, and functions as a Precision Touchpad. The mechanical keyboard has programmable RGB back-lit keys.

“Acer has the widest range of gaming PCs and with every launch of a new gaming laptop, we make sure that the experience is more immersive. Gamers looking for a sleek design with uncompromised power will find the Triton 700 to be the perfect machine. With an ultraslim form factor, it is one of the few Notebooks that was truly built from scratch keeping in mind philosophy of delivering the maximum performance in the Slim and light Package offering Maximum Efficiency,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business head said.

Connectivity options on the Acer Predator Triton 700 include Killer DoubleShot Pro networking and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, which provides speeds up to 40 Gbps spped and supports dual 4K video output. The Predator Triton 700 also includes two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort connector and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The laptop’s Killer DoubleShot Pro technology picks the fastest network connection, and sends priority traffic over that interface.

Acer Predator Triton 700 will be available online, and across Acer exclusive stores.

