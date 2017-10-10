Acer Nitro 5 Spin convertible gaming laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

Acer Nitro 5 Spin is the latest convertible gaming laptop in the Indian market. Acer Nitro 5 Spin is the latest convertible gaming laptop in the Indian market.

Acer Nitro 5 Spin has been launched in India, the company’s latest convertible gaming laptop. Starting at Rs 79,990, Acer Nitro 5 Spin is now is available through Flipkart and across leading retail chains and Acer Exclusive stores.

The 15.6-inch display offers wide-viewing angles ideal for playing games, watching videos or browsing photos, the company said. It is further equipped with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor, with i7 and i5 options, along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and GDDR5 VRAM. The Nitro 5 Spin offers storage options of 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. Being a gaming notebook, it has a backlit keyboard. The notebook also includes two speakers and one subwoofer. Additionally, it also houses a fingerprint reader to verify an owner’s identity through Windows Hello.

“We are extremely excited to launch the 1st convertible gaming Notebook- Nitro 5 Spin in India. Nitro 5 Spin’s convertible design and 8th Gen Intel Core processor with NVIDIA 10 series graphics card makes it a versatile gaming device that opens up exciting new usage scenarios for enthusiast gamers and creative professionals on the go.”, said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer.

Gaming laptops are often criticised for their boring designs, but with the Nitro 5 Spin, Acer is trying to change the perception. Though it remains to seen how the new design language will be received by the geeks and hardcore PC gamers in India.

