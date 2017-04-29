Acer Leap Ware smart fitness watch unveiled: Specifications, features and price

Acer Leap Ware features a 1.6-inch face with scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ coating. The device comes with an IPX7 rating, making it water resistant. Acer Leap Ware features a 1.6-inch face with scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ coating. The device comes with an IPX7 rating, making it water resistant.

Acer announced the launch Leap Ware smart fitness watch at its global press conference in New York. Acer’s Leap Ware smart fitness watch gets a polished stainless steel circular frame with a minimalistic design. It can be used to track fitness and stay connected with friends. The device is powered by a MediaTek MT2523 chipset and MT2511 bio-sensing chip that allows for a variety of fitness tracking features. It can monitor heart rate, stamina, stress/fatigue levels as well as exposure to ultraviolet rays. Acer Leap Ware is said to offer three to five days of battery life.

Acer Leap Ware features a 1.6-inch face with scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ coating. The device comes with an IPX7 rating, making it water resistant. It has a built-in LED light, which is likely to act as flashlight in poorly-lit places. Acer Leap Ware’s bands are interchangeable. They come in navy blue or light brown colour options.

“As the pace of modern lifestyles become ever more hectic, people demand technology that can keep them on track and motivated to pursue their goals. The new Acer Leap Ware is designed to act as a virtual coach to help people go, track, and share, sending them reminders and alerts when they need them the most,” said MH Wang, General Manager, Smart Device Products, IT Products Business, Acer Incorporated.

Acer Leap Ware smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS via the Liquid Life app. It shows calling as well as message notifications apart from fitness data. Users can set daily fitness goals with notifications to coach them, using Liquid Life app. It lets users earn Power Coins through a number of activities like running, biking, and more. The Power Coins can be redeemed in the Liquid Life Market for an array of items, rewards and discounts.

Acer Leap Ware will be available in North America in July starting at $139; in EMEA in Q3 with at €139; and in Taiwan in August starting at NT$4,990. Acer has partnered with MediaTek and Taiwan’s Easycard company to sponsor 13,000 units of special edition Leap Ware smartwatches for the 2017 Universiade Taipei games to be held in August.

Acer showcased its 4K display products, including Acer H7850 and V7850 4K projectors as well Acer ProDesigner PE320QK 4K LED monitor. The projectors feature 4K Ultra High-Definition (UHD) resolution, HDR, Rec. 2020-compatibility and AcuMotion technology. The new ProDesigner PE320QK monitor sports Acer HDR Xpert technology for and supports USB Type-C. It gets a ZeroFrame design.

Acer H7850 and V7850 can project on screens of up to 120-inches at 4K resolution. The H7850 and V7850 pack TI XPR technology that take care of fine image detailing. Acer H7850 and V7850 are HDR-compatible (High Dynamic Range) and adjust to brightness of the screen. They offer a DynamicBlack contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1.

Acer H7850 has a 3,000-lumens rating. Both the projectors support Acer’s AcuMotion technology that reduces motion blur in fast-moving scenes. Acer’s ExtremeECO power-saving feature helps reducing power consumption by up to 70 per cent.

Acer ProDesigner PE320QK monitor features ultra high-definition 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). It packs HDR Xpert technology and comes with ZeroFrame design. It supports a reversible USB-C port for charging devices.

