Acer C732, C732T Chromebook 11 laptops launched with 8th gen Intel core processor

Acer launched two new laptops in its Chromebook 11 series – C732 and the C732T. The 4G LTE-enabled laptops are said to feature military-grade protection that ensures water and dust resistance, as well as durability. While C732T comes with a touch screen display, the C732 variant gets a non-touch IPS screen. Both the new Chromebook 11 models sport an 11.6-inch HD IPS (1366 x 768 pixels) display.

Acer Chromebook 11 C732 and C732T run ChromeOS, based on 8th Gen Intel Core processor, that supports Google Play and enables multiple user sign-in. The laptops ship with IP41 certification for water and dust protection, MIL-STD 810G durability standard and MIL-STD 810F for sand and dust intrusion.

Dimensions of the devices are of 306 x 209 x 21.3mm, and they weigh 1.26kg. The laptops come with 180-degree hinges for flexibility. Other features include, HD webcam with HDR technology and Kensington lock, which can help secure it to wireless carts or labs. Connectivity options include, 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 along with 4G LTE capability. The devices support two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, two USB 3.0 ports and a microSD card reader.

Acer Chromebook 11 C732 can be bought in 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage variants, while the C723T comes with options of 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage. Asus Chromebook C732 and C732T will be available in the US from March at starting at $279.99 (Rs 17,823 approx) and $299.99 (Rs 19,095 approx) respectively.

Acer also unveiled the Chromebox CX13, with up to 8th Gen Intel Core processors. The device offers connectivity options through a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, five USB Type-A ports supporting USB 3.1, a USB 2.0, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Wirelessly connectivity options on the Chromebox CX include, 132×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

