Acer launches ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ edition notebooks in India

Acer has partnered with Marvel Studios to introduce three limited edition Avengers: Infinity Wars notebooks in India. The newest Acer notebooks include the Aspire 6 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Captain America Edition, Nitro 5 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Thanos Edition, and the Swift 3 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Iron Man Edition. The Avengers: Infinity Wars limited edition notebooks will be available online on Amazon India from April 23. Also, users can buy these limited edition notebooks from Croma, Reliance Digital and Acer exclusive stores starting April 20.

Acer Aspire 6 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Captain America Edition

The Acer Aspire 6 has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and features a premium blue aluminum cover with Captain America’s iconic pentagram. It is powered by Intel’s 8th Gen Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. The Aspire 6 limited edition notebook includes an HDR camera, and offers Cortana with Voice. Its audio is backed by Acer TrueHarmony with support from Dolby Audio Premium.

The notebook also comes with 8GB of DDR4 memory, which users can expand up to 20GB, and 1TB of SATA HDD storage. Connectivity options on the Acer Aspire 6 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Captain America Edition include a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, a USB 3.0 port with power-off charging support, and two USB 2.0 ports. Wireless options include 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac wireless technology along with Gigabit Ethernet. Acer has priced this special edition laptop at Rs 63,999.

Acer Nitro 5 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Thanos Edition

The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, with a Thanos portrait top cover decorated by IMR (In-Mold Roller) finishing technology. Running on the 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, the Acer Nitro 5 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers-Infinity War” Thanos Edition also receives Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. This notebook comes with Acer Coolboost, that manages laptop temperature, along with audio support through Dolby Audio Premium and Acer true harmony.

The gaming notebook features 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM and 8GB of DDR4 memory, which can be expanded to 32GB. Storage options on this notebook include a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD. On the connectivity front, Acer Nitro 5- Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Thanos Edition provides one USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1) port, a USB 3.0 port with power-off charging, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port1. Acer says the laptop’s HDMI port can support refresh rates up to 90 Hz. Fans can buy this limited edition Acer notebook at Rs 80,999.

Acer Swift 3 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Iron Man Edition

The Acer Swift 3 – Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Iron Man Edition offers a 14-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and a sturdy aluminum top cover decorated with Iron Man’s glowing Arc Reactor. Running on Intel’s 8th Generation i5-8250U processor, it also features Nvidia GeForce MX150 with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory. In addition, this notebook provides an HD webcam with Super High Dynamic Range.

Acer claims this notebook’s battery can last up to 10 hours. The storage options on this notebook include 8GB of DDR4 RAM along with a 256GB SSD. Connectivity options on the Acer Swift 3- Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” Iron Man Edition includes 802.11ac 2×2 MU-MIMO wireless technology, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI port. This Acer notebook is priced at Rs 79,999.

