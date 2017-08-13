1More Piston Fit E1009 review: Good value for money

1More Piston Fit earphone is clearly aimed at mass popularity given that it is priced reasonably at Rs 999 and has a very good design. 1More Piston Fit earphone is clearly aimed at mass popularity given that it is priced reasonably at Rs 999 and has a very good design.

1More is among the companies that have started focusing on the growing Indian personal audio market. As the smartphone market bursts at the seams, there will be increasing demand for earphones that offer a better experience, or a more customised experience, than the one packed in the box. The 1More Piston Fit earphone is clearly aimed at mass popularity given that it is priced reasonably at Rs 999 and has a very good design.

1More Piston Fit E1009 review

1More Piston Fit E1009 price in India: Rs 999

1More Piston Fit E1009 specifications: 20-20,000 Hz response| 3.5mm headphone jack| 32Ohm impedance| 100dB/M| 14g|1.25m cable| 5mw

The 1More Piston Fit’s design stands out for its metal earbuds that are deep enough to house a relatively large driver inside. The use of metal is rare in this price range and that itself will become a USP for this headphone. The in-ear headphones fit perfectly well and stay in place even if you are walking around with it. The microphone is placed close to the mouth on the right side cable. The remote here does not offer volume controls, but lets you take or cut a call as well as activate Siri on iOS.

The audio quality of 1More headphones has impressed me before and the Piston Fit is no exception. It offers a wide range that lets you enjoy all types of music, even in noisy surroundings. I loved the depth it offered while listening to a Leonard Cohen and gradually realised that this is perfect for those who love vocal heavy music. But then it can relax you with meditation music too. The only issue maybe is that it gets a bit flat when too much is happening, and it proves a bit difficult to differentiate the tracks. But then we have to remember how much this costs.

It is good that new companies are offering great value for money for Indian audio lovers at all price points. Priced at Rs 999, the 1More Piston Fit is among the better headphones you can buy in terms of design and audio quality.

