1More Piston Classic in-ear headphones launched exclusively on Amazon at Rs 1,499

1More has introduced Piston Classic in-ear headphones in India at Rs 1,499. The device, which is Amazon India exclusive.

1More has introduced Piston Classic in-ear headphones in India at Rs 1,499. The device, which is Amazon India exclusive, comes with one year warranty. It can be bought in three colour options – black, golden and rose gold. 1More has collaborated with acclaimed sound engineer Luca Bignardi for final tuning of Piston Classic in-ear headphones.

1MORE Piston Classic has a metal composite diaphragm to allow the metal clip to perform well in high frequency. It uses lightweight aerospace metal along with PET material for flexibility. 1More Piston Classic has 32Ω low impedance design. It supports plug and play feature that allows users to play music via smartphone ,iPod, iPad, and iPhone when plugged in. It has a three button control for answering, ending or rejecting calls, and play music. It comes with pause functions as well as volume up and down.

1MORE Piston Classic gets dual-system intelligent control that allows for compatibility with Apple and Android systems. The headphone cable is wrapped by Kevlar fibre, which the company says is tough and durable. The metal chase surface is anodised. 1MORE Piston Classic earphones weigh 13 grams. It ships with an in-line remote control. It has 98 dB/mW sensitivity, a frequency range of 20-20,000 Hz, and power rating of 5 mW.

1More recently launched Piston Fit E1009 in-ear headphones, priced at Rs 999. It comes with metal earbuds, which is also a USP for this headphone. In our review, we said 1More Piston Fit is among the better headphones you can buy in terms of design and audio quality.

