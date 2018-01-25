Latest News

1More launches Dual Driver in-ear headphones for Rs 4,499

1More has introduced the Dual Drive in-ear headphones in India at a price of Rs 4,499. The earphones will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, etc.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2018 3:51 pm
1MORE has launched its Dual Driver In-Ear headphones in India. Priced at Rs 4,499, these in-ear headphones can be purchased in retail stores, as well as online options like Amazon, Flipkart, headphonezone.in and 1MORE’s India website.

1MORE Dual Driver come with what the company calls a “one balanced armature with a separate grapheme dynamic driver” to deliver quality sound experience. According to 1More, their patented armature technology is capable of producing sharp high tones.

1MORE says the patented driver on these in-ear headphones has a triple layer diaphragm with aerospace grade metal, which is placed inside two outer layers of PET. This greatly increases bass and midrange response time, definition, and fullness, claims the company.  The earphones have a high-frequency range up to 40,000 Hz.

Additionally the in-ear headphones come certified with Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Association. 1More recommends users rely on Hi-Res Audio-certified  devices when using these ear phones for the best audio experience. The earphones come with silicone covers as well.  1MORE’s Dual Driver has a cable length of 1.25 m. The earphones have an aluminum alloy body with Kevlar core cable. These in-ear headphones also provide a wire control function, so that they don’t get tangled.

Other specifications of the 1MORE Dual Driver in-ear headphones are: Speaker Impedance at 32 Ω, Headphone Sensitivity is till 98 dB. The earphones weigh 15g and the plug type is 3.5mm. Users purchasing these headphones will get 1 year warranty with the product.

