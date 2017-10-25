For Netflix it is about content and experience, not which device you stream on

For Netflix it is the experience and content that matter and not the type of device users opts to consume its service on. For Netflix it is the experience and content that matter and not the type of device users opts to consume its service on.

For Netflix it is the experience and content that matter and not the type of device users opts to consume its service on. “Whether you are watching on a $10,000 TV or on a $50 TV is great, but it’s really about the content. And the fact that you can shift seamlessly between them is most important for us,” says Nigel Baptiste, Director, Partner Engagement at Netflix. “We are completely device or manufacturer agnostic because the goal is really to make sure that regardless of what you watch you get the best Netflix experience, “ he adds.

While Netflix did count the merits of using its service on the smart TV, the company says the idea is to make the service and content available on a wide range of devices. Netflix claims its service can now be streamed on over 1600 devices, including Apple TVs, Google Chromecasts and Sony PlayStation 4s.

“If people in India have the CRT TVs and they choose to watch the content on a mobile handsets and tablets, we are going to there for them. If those people happen to upgrade their TVs because Samsung, Sony and others are telling them that the TV experience is great and this is going to be a good time to upgrade, we want Netflix to there as well,” Baptiste tells indianexpress.com.

Asked whether Netflix would ever enter the hardware business with its own streaming media player like the Amazon Fire TV, Baptiste says: “There is very big difference in terms of business model for both. Amazon is a also great partner for us on many fronts. Amazon services carry most of our data and Netflix applications can be found on lots of Amazon hardware as well. We don’t have any plans to come up with our hardware in the future”.

With over 109 million subscribers present in 190 countries, Netflix is trying to make deeper inroads into the Asia Pacific region, especially India. The company sees India as a huge opportunity and expects the next level of growth to come from this region. However, Netflix still has a lot to learn as far as understanding the Indian consumer and delivering the right content: a mix of both International and regional.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in Singapore on the invite of Netflix

