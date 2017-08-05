Flipkart.com announces The Big Freedom Sale with up to 71 per cent discounts

The sale begins on August 9 and continues till midnight of August 11. (File Photo) The sale begins on August 9 and continues till midnight of August 11. (File Photo)

Flipkart has announced its latest rounds of sale commencing from August 9, as India celebrates its 70th independence day. “The Big Freedom” sale will begin from August 9 will continue till midnight of August 11, during this period the company is offering a series of offers to attract more customers which include a 10 percent discount on payment with HDFC bank debit and credit card.

Alongwith the added discount, Flipkart is giving out a minimum of 71 percent discounts under ‘Largest Democracy, Largest Deals’ offer to the buyers. Customers will have options to shop from more than 30 categories with up to 50 percent off on products. Under its exclusive lists of products Flipkart is offering Lenovo K5 Note smartphone, 50 percent flat off on smart watches and a number of other electronic gadgets and accessories this Independence day.

Earlier this week, Amazon India also announced the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from 12 AM (midnight) on August 9 to 11.59 PM on August 12. Users can shop over 100 million products available under various categories on the website and avail to the various deals on popular brands. Amazon Prime members will be able to avail to exclusive Prime-only deals including 30 minutes early access to top deals. The online shopping platform has also come up with a ‘Guess Who’ game along with puzzles, which would allow buyers to catch a brief look of the products that will get deals during the sale.

The game and puzzle will be live on August 7 and August 8 exclusively on the app. Amazon will put out a new puzzle every hour from 10 AM to 10 PM on both the days.

