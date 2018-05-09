Fitbit Versa launched in India with focus on female health tracking; price starts Rs 19,999

The standard edition of the Fitbit Versa is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Special Edition carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. The standard edition of the Fitbit Versa is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Special Edition carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.

Fitbit today announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, Versa, in India. The Fitbit Versa will be available for purchase online and offline starting May 13. The list of offline retailers includes Reliance Digital, Croma and Helios among others, while the product will be available online exclusively via Amazon India. The standard edition is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Special Edition carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.

The Fitbit Versa boasts of a modern design, advanced health and fitness features, battery life in excess of four days, and claims to be the lightest smartwatch from the company till date. Powered by Fitbit OS 2.0, the Versa is compatible with all major platform – Android, iOS and Windows. The device comes in multiple strap colours and patterns in addition to accessories ranging between Rs 2,499 and Rs 8,999.

Some of the new features of the device include Quick Replies, using which, Android users can respond to messages on the smartwatch itself and send up to five custom replies of 60 characters or less on messenger apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger etc. One of the key features of the Fitbit Versa is female health tracking. The smartwatch in conjunction with the Fitbit app allows women to track their menstrual cycle and symptoms, making it easier to manage the same going ahead with the device getting more accurate as it gathers more fitness data.

A Fitbit Versa showing default clock

Other features include 24×7 PurePulse heart rate monitoring, personalised on-device workouts with Fitbit Coach, 50 metres water resistance that lets you take the device into the swimming pool, automatic sleep stages tracking and tips to help you stay on track to meet your fitness goals. You also get access to calendar, call and text notifications from your smartphone, access to over 550 Fitbit Labs apps, customisable clock faces, on-device storage of music (up to 300 songs) with personal playlists. The device has 4GB onboard storage to accommodate the above.

Along with the Versa, Fitbit also launched a product for children called Fitbit Ace. The philosophy behind the product is to get the kids to lead a fitter lifestyle right for an early age. The shower-proof writstband tracks steps and active minutes and displays the same on on OLED display. It prompts them to get up and move after certain time intervals, and encourages them to stay active all day. It also rewards the kids with congratulatory messages and achievement badges for meeting their fitness goals. All their activity can be tracked by the child and their parents both, in the Kid View and Parent View respectively in the Fitbit app. The Fitbit Ace is priced at Rs 7,990.

