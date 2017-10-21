Facebook Messenger gets PayPal P2P payment integration in the US

PayPal has introduced its customer service bot for Facebook Messenger that will enable customer service interactions, including resetting passwords, handling account inquiries, etc. PayPal has introduced its customer service bot for Facebook Messenger that will enable customer service interactions, including resetting passwords, handling account inquiries, etc.

PayPal users in the US will now be able to send and receive person-to-person payments via Facebook Messenger. “We’re excited today to announce an expansion of our relationship with Facebook with the addition of PayPal as a funding source for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, right in Messenger,” PayPal said in a post.

Messenger announced its partnership with PayPal around the same time last year, where people in the US could make payments to merchants directly using chatbots, facilitated by PayPal and other players like MasterCard, Visa, Stripe, etc. According to PayPal, more than 2.5 million users have connected their accounts to shop on Messenger via its service since then.

PayPal P2P integration could help over 1.3 billion monthly users of Messenger globally, giving them an option to send money to friends without leaving Messenger app. Facebook Messenger users will have to click on the blue plus icon to get starters. Next, select the green Payments button to send, request money to friends. People will then need to select PayPal as their funding source during money transaction with contacts on Messenger.

Meanwhile, PayPal has introduced its customer service bot for Messenger that will enable customer service interactions, including resetting passwords, handling account inquiries, etc. The bot is aimed to help with refunds as well payment issues. To start using PayPal bot, type PayPal in the search field followed by a message. The bot for Messenger will then assist users with their queries or request. People also can choose to connect with PayPal’s live customer service, right from Messenger app.

