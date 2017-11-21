Elon Musk just hinted that the Tesla Roadster might be able to ‘fly short hops’

Tesla founder Elon Musk indicated in a tweet that the new Roadster could be boosted to allow it to fly. (File Photo) Tesla founder Elon Musk indicated in a tweet that the new Roadster could be boosted to allow it to fly. (File Photo)

Tesla boss Elon Musk indicated in a tweet the new Tesla Roadster could be boosted to allow it to fly. As per the tweet, Musk indicated that an upgrade package could be a possible addition to the car, giving it the ability to take ‘short hops’ during drives. There’s a possibility the car could be enhanced by rocket technology.

The electric car company recently launched the Tesla Semi semi-autonomous electric truck. Towards the end of the event, the company unveiled an upgrade to the Roadster, one of its first electric cars, which was originally introduced in 2008.

This comes in the middle of the company’s struggle to roll out the low-range Model 3 sedan, which has made Tesla undergo ‘manufacturing hell’, according to Musk’s own tweets. In fact, manufacturing troubles with Model 3 caused a delay in the unveiling of the Semi truck.

The Tesla Roadster though, was surprise addition to the event and is priced at $200,000. Musk tweeted out saying, “Not saying the next gen Roadster special upgrade package *will* definitely enable it to fly short hops, but maybe … Certainly possible. Just a question of safety. Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities.”

The Tesla boss has also posted the Roadster can do zero to 100 km/hour in just 1.9 seconds, which would make it the fastest car in the world. Musk also tweeted saying this would be the base model performance, the upgrade would add the ability of flying short hops for the Tesla Roadster.

Not saying the next gen Roadster special upgrade package *will* definitely enable it to fly short hops, but maybe … Certainly possible. Just a question of safety. Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2017

The new Tesla Roadster has a 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack. This car can run at a top speed of 250 miles per hour, and on a single charge, it can go for 620 miles. Bookings on the new Roadster will cost a customer $50,000. The Roadster is priced at $200,000, with the Founder’s Series vehicle being available for $250,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd