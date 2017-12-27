Echo Dot top-selling product during holiday season: Amazon

The voice-activated smart speaker Echo Dot was the best-selling product during the holiday season on Amazon. The voice-activated smart speaker Echo Dot was the best-selling product during the holiday season on Amazon.

Amazon has announced that its voice-activated speaker Echo Dot was the best-selling product during the holiday season. Although the company didn’t disclose the exact number of Echo Dots sold , but said the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category on its e-commerce platform.Amazon also announced that four million people signed for Prime free trials or began paid memberships in a one-week period.

During the holiday season, Amazon is selling the Echo Dot for $29 (or approx Rs 1859) in the US, down from the original price of $49 (or approx Rs 3142). The Echo Dot led the sales of “tens of millions” of Alexa-enabled devices worldwide, with Echo Spot and Echo Buttons sold out during the holiday season.

Besides the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote tops the list of best-selling products on Amazon. According to the company, users purchased more than twice as many Amazon Fire TV Sticks compared to last year’s holiday season. The Fire TV was the number one streaming player in the US, U.K., Germany, and Japan, across all retailers.

“It was a record holiday shopping season for Amazon Devices, with millions more devices purchased worldwide this year than last year’s holiday season”, the company said in a press release. Amazon also said that more than 1400 electronics products were ordered per second on a mobile device this holiday season. And the top five items ordered on a mobile device were the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the TP-Link Smart Plug.

