Dyson to enter India in January 2018, plans store in Delhi

Dyson, the UK-based company best known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and hair dryers, planning to enter India early next year. Dyson, the UK-based company best known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and hair dryers, planning to enter India early next year.

Dyson, the technology-driven company best known for its fans and vacuum cleaners, is officially coming to India in January 2018. The UK-based company plans to open its first retail store-cum-experience zone at Delhi’s DLF Promenade mall in January next year, Dyson confirmed to indianexpress.com. To begin with, Dyson will introduce its V8 cord-free vacuum cleaner, Supersonic hair dryer and Pure Cool Link Air Purifier to the Indian market, along with some accessories. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date, a Dyson spokesperson confirmed.

Started by James Dyson in 1993, the company has always emphasised on the technology aspect when it comes to designing its products, be it vacuum cleaners, hand dryers or air purifiers. Its unique looking Supersonic hair dryer is a high-end beauty tool that offers superior performance too.

The company claims it spent four years and 50 million pounds to understand the science of hair and the problems with currently available hair dryers to develop a better product. The Supersonic hair dryer costs $399 in the US market, which roughly translates to Rs 25,981. A $399 hair dryer is expensive compared to a conventional hair dryer which can be purchased for less than Rs 1,500, or maybe even less.

With its vacuum cleaners priced up to $699 (or approx Rs 45,403), it’s clear that the company designs its products for those with a distinctive taste. With its vacuum cleaners priced up to $699 (or approx Rs 45,403), it’s clear that the company designs its products for those with a distinctive taste.

Dyson is also bringing its superior vacuum cleaners and air purifiers to the Indian market, where were showed for the first time in a meeting with select number of press. With its vacuum cleaners priced up to $699 (or approx Rs 45,403), it’s clear that the company designs its products for those with a distinctive taste.

Having done exceptionally well in the US and Japanese markets, Dyson is now eyeing the Indian market. For most Indians, the brand Dyson is fairly new and to some extent, unknown. But the bigger challenge for Dyson would be to convince the Indian consumers to buy a Rs 45,403 priced vacuum cleaner on the promise of being technologically advanced than other vacuum cleaners priced much lower.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd