Dyson comes to India with high performance vacuum cleaners, air purifiers; to invest £150 million

Global technology company Dyson is entering the Indian market with its range of high performance vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and a supersonic hair dryer. Jake Dyson, chief engineer and member of the Dyson board, said the company will invest £150 million in India over the next five years to own the consumer experience from end to end. “We will have a Dyson India team and will set up 20 exclusive stores across 10 cities,” he told indianexpress.com.

“We think now is the right time (to come to India). We believe will be solving problems that really improve the lives of Indians, by cleaning their homes, purifying the air they are breathing, and also the supersonic hair dryer,” said Dyson. Dyson was founded in 1993 by Sir James Dyson, who remains Chairman of the company which now has a portfolio of battery-enabled and autonomous vacuum cleaners, hand dryers, lighting, heating and cooling fans, humidifiers, air purifiers and hair dryers, which are exported from the UK and sold in 75 markets globally.

Dyson said the company’s vacuum cleaners have transformed the way people clean their homes because of the unique design and efficiency of the design. “In China, they are reworking the metrics for air quality because our air-purifiers clean the entire room and not just around the device,” he said, adding how the company was investing on developing filter technology. “We are investing huge amount of money in R&D to improve filter technology and tackle pollution. The Indian market will be absolutely key in driving this,” he added.

The senior management of Dyson (L to R) John Churchill, Vice President for Floorcare & Robotics, Dyson along with Jake Dyson and Vineet Taneja, Country Head – India, Dyson.

Dyson said his company did not believe in developing products for a specific market. “We have research centres around the world that gather consumer insights. So we understand cultures and behaviour of people using our products and that feeds directly back into our R&D and helps engineers designing the next version of our products and helps ensure that our products are universally acceptable,” he added. He said the hair dryer, for instance, has been created keeping in mind all types of hair as well we chemicals people end up putting in them.

In India, Dyson has had 150 household try their products over the past 18 months. So while the India vacuum cleaner is not different, the attachments coming here are unique based on the requirements.

The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Tower) is priced Rs 39,900, while the desk version is price Rs 34,900. The top of the line Dyson V8 Absolute+ cord-free vacuum cleaner will be priced Rs 39,900, the smaller V8 Animal+ will be 36,400 and the V7 Animal at Rs 32,400. The Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer is priced Rs 27,900.

