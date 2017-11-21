Cisco, Interpol join hands to fight cybercrimes, share cyber threat intelligence

Networking giant Cisco and international police organisation Interpol on Tuesday announced an agreement to share threat intelligence. (Image Source: AP) Networking giant Cisco and international police organisation Interpol on Tuesday announced an agreement to share threat intelligence. (Image Source: AP)

Intensifying the fight against cyber crime, networking giant Cisco and international police organisation Interpol on Tuesday announced an agreement to share threat intelligence. The alliance will see the two organisations develop a coordinated and focused approach to data sharing, Cisco said in a statement.

This not only will allow for quick threat detection around the world but also pave the way for potential future collaboration on training and knowledge sharing, it added. “The exchange of information and expertise between the public and private sectors is vital in combating cyber crime. No country or company can do this alone,” said Noboru Nakatani, Executive Director of the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) in Singapore, which serves as Interpol’s global cyber crime centre.

“Interpol’s agreement with Cisco provides us, and law enforcement in our 192 member countries, with access to important cyber threat information which will help us not only detect attacks but also help prevent them,” Nakatani added. Cisco said it blocks 19.7 billion threats a day through its Collective Security Intelligence, enabled by Cisco Talos, the security intelligence and research group.

Its agreement with Interpol supports the organisation’s programmes targeting both “pure cyber crime” and cyber-enabled crimes to assist member countries with identifying cyber attacks and their perpetrators. “As cyber crime continues to escalate around the world, defenders from both the public and private sectors must meet the threat with equal force,” said John Stewart, Senior Vice President and Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco.

Visibility and comprehensive threat intelligence across the cyber domain are critical to enable detection, analysis and protection against emerging threats,” Stewart added.

