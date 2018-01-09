CES 2018: Data is going to change our lives, let’s start with art and sport

Intel’s new Immersive Media technology will give viewers the choice they have never had, of watching from any angle they want, and from any perspective. Intel’s new Immersive Media technology will give viewers the choice they have never had, of watching from any angle they want, and from any perspective.

The power of data is going to change a lot of things we do in the coming years. But before that, it is going it change how we view sports, entertainment and gaming. Intel’s new Immersive Media technology will give viewers the choice they have never had, of watching from any angle they want, any perspective from inside or outside the field, even within it.

While the Winter Olympics in South Korea will be the first to get a full VR broadcast powered by this technology, Intel also announced a new partnership with Paramount to start an exploratory project on volumetric content. So, powered by immense amounts of data from scores of high definition cameras and the power of computing that can make sense of all this data real-time, Intel is confident that it will change the way movies are made.

The world’s largest chipmaker set the stage for this shift to data perfecting. In fact, the setting was almost surreal. Humans, artificial intelligence driven virtual avatars, LED covered dancers, flying lights… the real and the virtual matched beat for beat, step for step before Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stepped on to the stage for his CES 2018 keynote. The past week has been the most discordant for Intel in a while, but data-only band Algorithm helped them chipmaker start-off with all the right notes at the world’s largest tech show. Truly data can rock.

And this data is the future of Intel, till now known as more of a PC-centric company. So the company had a lot more on show, from Mobileye cars that drive on their own to Volocopter’s autonomous choppers. By 2020 the average person will generate 1.5GB of data a day, a car will generate 4TB, a plane 40TB. But how this is changing technology is essentially with the way the data is used. While the earlier models were all about storing this data as a static commodity, now the data will move all around us at unimaginable speeds, Krzanich said.

But this literal “flood of data” will change our lives like never before. The first touchpoints will be art and space. There is for instance the work of Refik Anamdol who created art by mapping the wind patterns of Istanbul through the year. Data is also the foundation of innovation, helping NASA map parts of the universe still well beyond us humans.

Disclaimer: The author is attending CES 2018 in Las Vegas at the invite of Intel India, which is paying for travel and accommodation.

