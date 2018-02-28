BSNL’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB daily data for 84 days

BSNL users will get a total of 84GB data under the company’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer. BSNL users will get a total of 84GB data under the company’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer.

BSNL has rolled out a new prepaid recharge offer of Rs 448 with unlimited calling, data and more benefits. The prepaid plan gives users 1GB data per day, along with unlimited voice local, STD and national roaming voices calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The validity is 84 days. This means that users will get a total of 84GB data under this recharge offer. Do note that free unlimited calling can not be availed by customers in Delhi and Mumbai.

“This Voice & Data Centric STV is available for Rs. 448/ ie about @ Rs. 5.33 / per day and gives Unlimited Voice call at (Local/STD/National Roaming excluding MTNL area ie Mumbai & Delhi ) & unlimited data , Free PRBT with 100 SMSs per day for 84 days. BSNL is the only player passes max benefits and forwarding most popular services to its esteemed customers , STV-448 is the most competitive in present market scenario. Detailed information in this regard may be seen in our website http://www.bsnl.co.in,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer, though it offers much more data. Users who recharge with Jio’s Rs 448 pack will get a total of 168GB data at 2GB per day for 84 days. It also comes bundled with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio’s apps. Rival Airtel’s Rs 448 plan offers 1.4GB daily data for 82 days. Benefits like unlimited local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls plus 100 SMS per day are also included. Vodafone has a Rs 458 recharge pack that offers 1.4GB data per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 84 days.

