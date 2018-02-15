BSNL’s Maximum recharge offer of Rs 999 gives unlimited calls, 1GB daily data for six months

To counter Reliance Jio, BSNL has rolled out a new ‘Maximum’ prepaid plan of Rs 999 with a validity of 365 days, which is one year. It gives users unlimited calls, 1GB daily data and more. To counter Reliance Jio, BSNL has rolled out a new ‘Maximum’ prepaid plan of Rs 999 with a validity of 365 days, which is one year. It gives users unlimited calls, 1GB daily data and more.

To counter Reliance Jio, BSNL has rolled out a new ‘Maximum’ prepaid plan of Rs 999 with a validity of 365 days, which is one year. The offer is available for all circles except for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam. It gives users 1GB data per day, along with several other benefits. The speed will be restricted to 40 Kbps after exhaustion of 1GB daily data. “BSNL Maximum Prepaid Plan of Rs 999 Introduced, Offers 1GB Data Per Day and Unlimited Voice for Six Months,” BSNL India said in a tweet.

BSNL’s ‘Maximum’ plan offers unlimited voice calls including roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for the first 182 days. However, users in Mumbai and Delhi will be charged at 60 paise per minute for voice calls. From 182 to 365 days, all BSNL users will have to pay 60 paise per minute for both on-net and off-net local and STD voice calls. Local SMS will be charged at 25 paise per SMS, while users will have to pay 35 paise per minute for national SMS.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has several long-term packs, though the plans include truly unlimited voice calls for 360 days. The company’s plans are more expensive at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. Users who recharge with Jio’s Rs 4,999 recharge offer will get a total of 350GB data for 360 days along with free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps. The Rs 9,999 plan gives users 750GB data, while other benefits and validity are the same as the Rs 4,999 plan. Meanwhile, Jio’s Rs 999 plan will give users a total of 60GB data for 90 days.

