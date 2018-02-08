BSNL’s Kool prepaid offer gives unlimited data, calls, and more at Rs 1099

BSNL has unveiled a new ‘KOOL’ offer for its prepaid users for Rs 1,099. BSNL has unveiled a new ‘KOOL’ offer for its prepaid users for Rs 1,099.

BSNL has unveiled a new ‘KOOL’ offer for its prepaid users. Under this offer, people will have to recharge with Rs 1,099 to get unlimited data (without speed restriction), unlimited home and national roaming, free 100 SMS per day as well as Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). Validity for this plan is 84 days. BSNL claims the offer is truly unlimited, available across India.

“We are committeed to provide affordable and efficient services to our esteemed customers. BSNL introduced ‘KOOL offer for Rs 1099 suitable for all segment of society and empowers family & friend to be in touch. Detailed information in this regard may be seen in our web site http://www.bsnl.co.in,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement.

There are several offers across rival Reliance Jio as well that come with 84 days validity. Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan gives users a total of 126GB data at 1.5GB per day for 84 days. Users who recharge with Rs 448 plan of Jio will get 168GB data. The daily Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is 2GB per day and validity is 84 days.

Meanwhile, BSNL Sunday free calling offer from the company’s landline to any operator, has been extended till April 30, 2018. The Sunday free calling offer was rolled out by the company on August 21, 2016. It offers free unlimited calls on any mobile or landline number in India on all Sundays. The state-run telecom operator discontinued the offer on February 1, 2018. However, it has now been extended for another three months, till the end of April.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd