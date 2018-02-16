BSNL unveils two new voice recharge offers of Rs 99, Rs 319 with unlimited calling

BSNL has announced two new voice recharge offers of Rs 99 and Rs 319 for its prepaid customers. BSNL has announced two new voice recharge offers of Rs 99 and Rs 319 for its prepaid customers.

BSNL has announced two new voice recharge offers of Rs 99 and Rs 319 for its prepaid customers. The Rs 99 offer gives users unlimited local and STD voice calls (both on-net and off-net) as well as national roaming and Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). The validity is 26 days.

BSNL’s voice offer of Rs 319 gives users unlimited local and STD voice calls (on-net and off-net), along with home and national roaming. The validity for this plan is 90 days. BSNL’s both Rs 99 and Rs 319 voice recharge offers have been rolled out on PAN India basis, except for Delhi and Mumbai.

“We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers. These special tariff vouchers are only for voice calls and gives unlimited calling to those customers who are not using data services. Details in this regard may be seen at our website http://www.bsnl.co.in,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement.

Prior to this, BSNL rolled out its ‘Maximum’ prepaid plan of Rs 999 with a validity of 365 days. The offer is available for all circles except for North-East, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam. It gives users 1GB data per day, along with several other benefits. The speed will be restricted to 40 Kbps after exhaustion of 1GB daily data.

BSNL’s ‘Maximum’ plan offers unlimited voice calls including roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for the first 182 days. However, users in Mumbai and Delhi will be charged at 60 paise per minute for voice calls. From 182 to 365 days, all BSNL users will have to pay 60 paise per minute for both on-net and off-net local and STD voice calls. Local SMS will be charged at 25 paise per SMS, while users will have to pay 35 paise per minute for national SMS.

