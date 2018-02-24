BSNL to launch Rs 399 postpaid plan with unlimited calling soon

SNL will come up with a plan similar to Idea’s and Airtel’s that offer unlimited calling at Rs 399. SNL will come up with a plan similar to Idea’s and Airtel’s that offer unlimited calling at Rs 399.

BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava has confirmed in a tweet that the company will soon launch a Rs 399 postpaid plan with unlimited calling. The announcement comes as a response to a Twitter user asking Shrivastava when BSNL will come up with a plan similar to Idea’s and Airtel’s that offer unlimited calling at Rs 399. “#TalkToBSNLCMD We are soon launching a plan in postpaid with unlimited calling @ Rs. 399,” reads Shrivastava’s tweet.

Though BSNL has said it will launch a Rs 399 plan soon, there’s no word on an exact timeline. It is unclear how much data the upcoming pack will offer. Thanks to Reliance Jio, telecom operators in India have been forced to aggressive data pricing. BSNL has been active in revamping its prepaid packs to compete with rivals. The state-owned company recently made available theWiFi+ feature in the My BSNL app that lets users connect to Wi-Fi hotspots with a single registration.

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 399 postpaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls along with 20GB data. It also comes bundled with free roaming outgoing calls, and free subscription to Wynk Music. In comparison, Idea has a Rs 389 Nirvana postpaid plan that gives users unlimited local, national and roaming voice calls along with free incoming and outgoing calls on roaming network and 20GB data. Users also get free 3000 local, national and roaming SMS and free subscription of Idea Movies&TV, Idea Music and Idea Games apps for 12 months. The data carry forward limit for this plan is up to 200GB.

#TalkToBSNLCMD We are soon launching a plan in postpaid with unlimited calling @ Rs. 399. http://t.co/FkayxaRXPG — Anupam Shrivastava (@CMDBSNL) February 22, 2018

Reliance Jio’s Rs 409 postpaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 20GB data. Users also get free access to Jio’s suite of apps and 100 local, STD and roaming SMS. Reliance Jio customers will have to give a security deposit of Rs 500 to get the plan.

