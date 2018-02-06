BSNL Sunday free calling offer extended for three months till April-end

BSNL’s Sunday free calling offer was rolled out by the company on August 21, 2016. It offers free unlimited calls on any mobile or landline number in India on all Sundays. BSNL’s Sunday free calling offer was rolled out by the company on August 21, 2016. It offers free unlimited calls on any mobile or landline number in India on all Sundays.

BSNL Sunday free calling offer from the company’s landline to any operator, has been extended till April 30, 2018. The Sunday free calling offer was rolled out by the company on August 21, 2016. It offers free unlimited calls on any mobile or landline number in India on all Sundays. The state-run telecom operator discontinued the offer on February 1, 2018. However, it has now been extended for another three months, till the end of April.

“BSNL is happy to announce that Sunday free calling facility from BSNL landline to any other phone, any other operator, which was suppose to be closed wef 1.2.2018, will continue to be free for another three months. This decision is taken after considering popular demand from all corners of this country and from all strata of society,” said a BSNL spokesperson in a press statement.

Additionally, BSNL offers free unlimited broadband night calling to any network in the country between 10:30 PM to 6 AM as a complimentary service. BSNL’s free night calling timings were 9 PM to 7AM previously. The new timings are already effective across the country.

Landline subscribers in India declined from 2.35 crore at the end of October 2017 to 2.34 crore at the end of November 2017, according to a report by TRAI. The urban subscriber base declined to 68.48 crore from 69.75 crore and the number of rural customers dipped to 50 crore from 50.41 crore during the same period. The number of broadband subscribers increased to 35 crore from about 34 crore.

BSNL led the market in fixed broadband segment with 94.3 lakh customers. It was followed by Airtel with 21.4 lakh, Atria Convergence Technologies 12.7 lakh, MTNL 9.2 lakh and Hathway Cable & Datacom with 6.9 lakh customers.

