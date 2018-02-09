BSNL prepaid users to get 50% cashback on recharge via PhonePe

BSNL prepaid users who recharge with Rs 100 will get Rs 50 cashback. Those who recharge with Rs 250 and above via the PhonePe app will get a cashback of Rs 75. BSNL prepaid users who recharge with Rs 100 will get Rs 50 cashback. Those who recharge with Rs 250 and above via the PhonePe app will get a cashback of Rs 75.

BSNL hs introduced the ‘BSNL – PhonePe cash back offer’ for its prepaid mobile customers. Under this offer, BSNL users will get up to 50 per cent cash back on prepaid recharge down through PhonePe mobile app. The maximum cashback amount is Rs 50, and it can be availed on recharges below Rs 250.

For example, BSNL prepaid users who recharge with Rs 100 will get Rs 50 cashback. Those who recharge with Rs 250 and above via the PhonePe app will get a cashback of Rs 75. Do note the offer is available for users doing their first ever BSNL prepaid recharge through PhonePe. BSNL users can recharge with wallet, credit card, debit card or net banking to receive the cashback.

BSNL users can utilise the cashback for recharges, bill payments, and merchant transactions across PhonePe app. The ‘BSNL – PhonePe cash back’ offer is valid up to February 20 for BSNL prepaid users across India. “We are committed to promote digital payments with efficient mobile services,” said R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board in a press statement.

BSNL recently launched its ‘KOOL’ offer for prepaid customers. BSNL’s ‘Kool’ offer can be availed by users across India. It offers unlimited data (without any speed limit), along with unlimited home and national roaming as well as free 100 SMS per day on recharge of Rs 1,099. The validity is 84 days. Users also get BSNL’s Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service. BSNL claims the offer is truly unlimited. “BSNL introduced ‘KOOL offer for Rs 1099 suitable for all segment of society and empowers family & friend to be in touch,” said Mittal in a press statement.

