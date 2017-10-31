BSNL ‘Loot Lo’ offer gives 60% discount, 500% more data to post paid users: Here are the details

BSNL’s ‘Loot Lo’ offer is applicable to seven post paid plans including those worth Rs 225, Rs 325 , Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, Rs 1125, and Rs 1525. BSNL’s ‘Loot Lo’ offer is applicable to seven post paid plans including those worth Rs 225, Rs 325 , Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, Rs 1125, and Rs 1525.

BSNL has announced a new ‘Loot Lo’ offer for its post paid users, and it can be availed from November 1. Under this offer, BSNL will give up to 60 per cent discount along with 500 per cent more data on its post paid mobile plans. BSNL’s ‘Loot Lo’ offer is applicable to seven post paid plans including those worth Rs 225, Rs 325 , Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, Rs 1125, and Rs 1525. The offer has been rolled pout on PAN India Basis.

BSNL will also give up to 500 per cent more data in all post paid plans starting November 1. The offer will be valid for all post paid plans having fixed monthly charges. BSNL’s Rs 99, Rs 149, Rs 225 plans will have free data usage of 500 MB, 500 MB, and 3GB respectively. Other plans including those worth Rs 325, Rs 525, Rs 725 , Rs 799 , Rs 1125, and Rs 1525 will get free data usage of 7GB, 15GB, 30GB, 60GB, and 90GB without speed restriction respectively.

Telecom operators in India are at loggerheads, thanks to the entry of Reliance Jio. We’ve seen a surge in data offer of companies which are resorting to aggressive data pricing, benefiting customers. Rival Airtel’s latest offer gives users 100 per cent cashback on a recharge of Rs 349, in form of Rs 50 vouchers each month. The app-only offer is limited to prepaid users.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, unveiled its special festive offer ahead of Diwali, giving users 100 per cent cashback on recharge of Rs 399. For users who purchased the offer, remember that the vouchers can be redeemed only after November 15 and that too on plans priced Rs 309 and above.

