BSNL Holi Dhamaka offer: Rs 399 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 30GB data launched

BSNL has announced its ‘Holi Dhamaka’ postpaid plan of Rs 399, which gives users unlimited calling, data and other benefits. The company’s ‘Holi Dhamaka’ plan of Rs 399 offers unlimited calling (local and STD) to any network with free roaming and a total of 30GB data. The plan will go live starting March 1 on PAN India basis.

“This postpaid offering with unlimited calling and 30 GB data @ Rs. 399/- per month is one of the best in the industry.This extremely competitive and economical post paid plan is for our existing & new customers. We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement.

Notably, BSNL’s Rs 399 plan with unlimited calling was previously confirmed by the company’s CMD Anupam Shrivastava in a tweet. Shrivastava was responding to a user who asked when BSNL will come up with a plan similar to Idea’s and Airtel’s that offer unlimited calling at Rs 399. “#TalkToBSNLCMD We are soon launching a plan in postpaid with unlimited calling @ Rs. 399,” the tweet reads.

Rival Airtel’s Rs 399 postpaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls along with 20GB data. Users also get free roaming outgoing calls, and free subscription to Wynk Music. In comparison, Idea has a Rs 389 Nirvana postpaid plan that gives users unlimited local, national and roaming voice calls along with free incoming and outgoing calls on roaming network and 20GB data. It also comes bundled with free 3000 local, national and roaming SMS along with free subscription of Idea Movies&TV, Idea Music and Idea Games apps for 12 months.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 409 postpaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 20GB data. Users also get free access to Jio’s suite of apps and 100 local, STD and roaming SMS. Reliance Jio customers will have to give a security deposit of Rs 500 to get the plan.

