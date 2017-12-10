Apple’s Jony Ive returns to lead the design team after two years

Jony Ive is credited for designing cult Apple products including the iMac, iPad, iPod, and iPhone, among others. Jony Ive is credited for designing cult Apple products including the iMac, iPad, iPod, and iPhone, among others.

Jony Ive, Apple’s star designer, is reclaiming direct management control over the company’s product design team. Ive is back again at managing Apple’s design team after two years of helping build the company’s new multibillion-dollar ‘Spaceship’ campus headquarters. “With the completion of Apple Park, Apple’s design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design,” Amy Bessette, a company spokeswoman told Bloomberg.

Ive fist stepped away from day-to-day management of Apple’s design team in 2015, when he took on the role of the chief design offer. He was reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook. Many believe that Ive stepped away from the role, so that he could concentrate on managing the day-to-day development of the Apple Park – the company’s recently launched headquarters in California. In addition to that, Apple gave additional charge to Ive for an overhaul of the company’s retail stores.

Jony Ive has been one of Apple’s most valuable employees. The 50-year old Brit is credited for designing cult Apple products including the iMac, iPad, iPod, and iPhone, among others. Steve Jobs once called Apple design chief Jony Ive his “spiritual partner”, and the two had a close personal and professional relationship. Ive has a big role in Apple’s success as the tech company.

For sometime there had been long speculation that the Apple Park could be Ive’s last ambitious project for the company. However, it has been now made clear that Ive is not going anywhere and he will continue to design Apple’s next-generation of products.

