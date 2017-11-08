Apple’s iOS 11 installed on 52 percent of devices, adoption rate slower than iOS 10

iOS 11 has been installed on 52 per cent of iOS devices, according to an updated post to Apple’s App Store support page for developers. iOS 11 has been installed on 52 per cent of iOS devices, according to an updated post to Apple’s App Store support page for developers.

iOS 11 has been installed on 52 per cent of iOS devices, according to a new statistics the company shared on its App store support page for developers. This is for the first time Apple has updated its App store page for developers since the official rollout of iOS 11.

iOS 11 was released on September 12, which means it took close to two months reach the majority of users. Upon looking closely, you will realise that iOS 10 took less than a month and iOS 9 took less than a week to hit the same adoption rate. iOS 10 was adopted by 60 percent of devices during the same time frame, according to Tim Cook. Nonetheless, this is still impressive compared to Google’s Android Oreo adoption. As of now, only 0.2 per cent of device are running Android Oreo, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

The slower adoption of iOS 11 could be attributed to a number of factors. Primarily, iOS 11 also generally seen as an incremental update for the iPad, with very few intriguing features for the iPhone. The mobile OS was also plagued with several bugs initially, which could have discouraged users from making the switch. Since the iOS 11 rollout, Apple has also provided iOS 11.1, which fixed system bugs, re-introduced 3D Touch App Switcher, along with new emojis. The company has also introduced the iOS 11.2 in beta mode, which offers a new feature called Pay Cash. The feature essentially enables a user to transfer money through iMessage.

iOS 11 introduces a number of new features, including a customisable control centre, the ability to scan and sign documents, easily accessible camera filters, and much more.

