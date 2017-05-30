Apple WWDC 2017: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Apple WWDC 2017 starts in San Jose on June 5 Apple WWDC 2017 starts in San Jose on June 5

Apple’s annual developer conference WWDC is moving to San Jose this time. Set to start with a keynote by Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook at 10 am Pacific Time on Monday, June 5, the World Wide Developer Conference will witness a slew of announcements, mostly around the software side of the tech giant’s business. There will be updates on iOS, MacOS, webOS, tvOS and watchOS. There is some speculation that Apple might go ahead and make some hardware announcements too, but then we can never be sure when Apple and rumour are written in the same line.

When is WWDC 2017?

The 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on Monday, June 5 and ends on Friday, June 9. The WWDC keynote is at 10 am Pacific Time, which will be around 10.30 pm IST in India on June 5.

Where is WWDC 2017?

This time WWDC is moving back to San Jose. For many years it was held at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco. This time it will be at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

How to watch the WWDC live stream?

You can watch the Apple live stream on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later. These devices will use Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. You can also us a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Also, Apple TVs (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation) will also be able to stream the event. In case you don’t have access to the above, there is always the possibility that someone will stream the event on YouTube.

For more updates stay tuned to our site.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd