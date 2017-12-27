Apple working with MediaTek, Intel to supply LTE modems for the next iPhone: Report

Apple said to be working with MediaTek and Intel to supply LTE chips to be used in the upcoming iPhone. Apple said to be working with MediaTek and Intel to supply LTE chips to be used in the upcoming iPhone.

The next iPhone could use LTE chips from MediaTek and Intel, as Apple signals to cut its ties with Qualcomm due to the ongoing patent issue. A report from DigiTimes reveals that Apple has already transferred half of its orders from Qualcomm to Intel, and now the company is working with MediaTek to become a supplier of modem chips for the next-generation iPhone. Details are still not out yet, but the information comes directly from unnamed “industry sources”.

The report claims that the Taiwan-based semiconductor company has the technology, capacity and pricing advantages to supply LTE modems for the upcoming iPhone. Apparently, it’s unlikely to be a long-term deal with MediaTek, claims DigiTimes. In short term, however, the chipset company meets the three principles that Apple might be interested in, notably, ” leading technological competitiveness, comprehensive product blueprints, and reliable logistic support”.

Furthermore, the report states that the partnership with MediaTek could be more than modems. In future, Apple will likely to partner with MediaTek for its upcoming products such as smart speakers, wireless charging devices, and wireless connection systems.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Apple is looking to cut its reliance on Qualcomm for supplying LTE chips for the iPhone. Last month, the Wall Street Journal had reported that Apple will exclude Qualcomm for supplying modems for the next iPhone and instead favor Intel and MediaTek.

In 2017, both Apple and Qualcomm filed lawsuits against each other, with the latter company asking to ban sales of the iPhone in the US. Although the verdict in these cases are still not out, Apple has in fact decided to end all business relations with the San Jose-based company.

