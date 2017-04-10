Apple iPhone 8 could be delayed due to 3D sensing technology: Report

Apple is planning to use 3D sensing technology in the iPhone 8, fueling company’s growing interest in the augmented reality space. Apple is planning to use 3D sensing technology in the iPhone 8, fueling company’s growing interest in the augmented reality space.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 8 in September, however, a new report claims that the next-generation smartphone might be delayed. The information comes from Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White (via CNBC), who claims that the upcoming phone could be delayed “beyond” September citing difficulties related to the 3D sensing technology.

White, though, mentioned that the phone could arrive in December, meaning there are chances that Apple might be in a position to release the device at the time of the holiday season. He wrote: “First off, our smartphone contact believes the 3D sensing technology and OLED displays will only be offered with the 5.8-inch iPhone 8,”

“However, our contact strongly believes the 5.8-inch iPhone will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3D sensing technology but still in time for the December holidays.”

Reports in the past have claimed that Apple is planning to use 3D sensing technology in the iPhone 8, fueling company’s growing interest in the augmented reality space. With a 3D camera, Apple will introduce a number of advanced facial recognition. Additionally, the phone will be able to take 3D selfies.

The 3D sensing tech and OLED displays, as White notes, are reserved for the 5.8-inch iPhone 8. If you by the report, then the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus should be made available in September without any delay. But this isn’t the first time we’re hearing of Apple iPhone 8 being delayed.

Earlier last week, another report suggested that the iPhone 8 might not launch until October or November, as suppliers are reportedly finding difficulties with the display lamination process, while also experiencing issues when it comes to integrating the 3D sensing camera on the front of the device.

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone , which was first announced by Steve Jobs on 9 January 2007, and released later that year on June 29.

