Apple Product Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus to launch in India; starts at Rs 82,000

You can buy the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 in a new red colour option. You can buy the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 in a new red colour option.

Apple surprised the tech world with the release of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a red colour. The new devices were released alongside a new iPad and an iPhone SE with larger storage capacities of 32GB and 128GB of storage.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at Rs 82,000 from Apple authorised resellers in India. The special edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone should be made available in India by the end of March. The Cupertino-based tech giant made the announcement through the press statement.

In a press release, Tim Cook explained that the (RED) gives customers an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund for AIDS research. “Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Also read: Apple announces new iPad with 9.7-inch display; starts at Rs 28,900

“The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

Though it’s unclear how many PRODUCT (RED) iPhone 7 units Apple plans to manufacture. One should, however, note that the phones carry a “Special Edition” price tag. The company apparently told Mashable that it plans to make a “bunch” of them.

Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million. A special red version of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus marks the 10-year partnership between Apple and Red, an organisation to fight help AIDS.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd