Apple iMac Pro to feature A10 Fusion coprocessor for ‘Hey, Siri’ support

Apple is said to be bringing new features to the iMac Pro, including what could be “Hey, Siri” command feature. Irish coder Steve Troughton-Smith recently got its hands on BridgeOS 2.0, which will presumably be a part of the iMac Pro. Steve says the high-end PC seems to feature a version of A10 Fusion coprocessor, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 7. Meanwhile, Brazilian developer Guilherme Rambo posted a video capture seemingly confirming the existence of “Hey, Siri” feature within macOS.

iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith believes the same chipset will also handle the macOS boot and security process. “Hey, Siri” command support is already exists on Apple iPhone.”Looks like the iMac Pro’s ARM coprocessor is arm64. Seems to handle the macOS boot & security process, as expected; iMac Pro lets Apple experiment with tighter control without the rest of the user base freaking out”, Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted.

The new iMac Pro will go on sale in December for $4,999 (or approx Rs 330,000). Apple calls its ‘iMac Pro’ as the most powerful computer the company has ever designed. The ridiculously powerful, all-in-one comes with a 27-inch 5K monitor, AMD Radeon Vega discrete graphics cards with up to 16GB memory, an 8-core Intel Xeon processor that can be configured with an 18-core processor, up to 128GB of RAM, and 4TB SSD storage. The iMac Pro is designed for professionals and artists. Apple first teased the iMac Pro at this year’s WWDC in June.

Confirmed: “Hey, Siri” is coming to the Mac pic.twitter.com/Dw9bRAzbxD — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) November 18, 2017

If the news is true, this would mark for the first time an A-series chip making its debut inside the Mac. Apple’s preparatory A-series processor powers the company’s successful iPhone lineup. The A-series processor is powerful. In fact, the company’s A11 Bionic processor that can be found inside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X is more powerful than the recently released 13-inch Macbook Pros in certain conditions.

