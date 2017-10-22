From Apple iMac Pro to Huawei Mate 10 Pro, here are seven gadgets straight from the future

Here’s a look at seven futuristic products you can buy today to transform your lives. Here’s a look at seven futuristic products you can buy today to transform your lives.

Consumer technology is changing at a fast click. So much so that we are now in the realm of innovation that was once passed off as science fiction. Consumer demand is forcing companies to deliver devices and technology that might seem way ahead of their times. This also means the the scope of innovation is getting more and more difficult as it is now up to the geeks to think of possibilities that have not been eve thought of. From a powerful desktop computer to an AI-powered smartphone, we look at seven futuristic products you can buy today to transform your lives.

Apple iMac Pro

When it arrives in December for $4,999 (or approx Rs 321,028), the iMac Pro will be called the most powerful computer Apple has ever designed. The company promises to bring bring workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time, addressing the concerns of professionals. The ridiculously powerful, all-in-one comes with a 27-inch 5K monitor, AMD Radeon Vega discrete graphics cards with up to 16GB memory, an 8-core Intel Xeon processor that can be configured with an 18-core processor, up to 128GB of RAM, and 4TB SSD storage.

There’s new thermal design which Apple says increases cooling capacity by 80 per cent. Of course, the new iMac Pro is designed for specific people in the mind. We’re sure many of you would be tempted to buy the high performance machine – after all, it’s the most powerful Mac ever.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

The Mate 10 Pro is not an ordinary smartphone; it ships with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 970 chipset, which has a neural processor that helps the phone perform faster for “AI-related tasks”. The phone takes advantage of AI to recognise a range of objects through the camera, such as animals and food, and learn your usage habits so that the device can predict when to launch an app, for example.

One of the marquee features of the Mate 10 Pro is the Leica dual-camera setup on the back, which combines a 20-megapixel monochrome lens with a 12-megapixel colour sensor. The dual camera setup will let users blur the background, making the subject the highlight. The phone packs a punch sporting a 6-inch 18:9 OLED screen, matching the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and Apple iPhone X. The Pro model is IP67 water- and dust-resistant and has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The arrival of the Mate 10 Pro already gives us a teaser of sorts as what to expect from a smartphone in the future. The Mate 10 Pro will however cost a staggering 799 Euros (or approx Rs 60,753)

LG W7 Signature 4K HDR OLED TV

The ultrathin LG Signature OLED W7 TV is just 2.57mm thick and sticks to a wall using magnets. The signature OLED W7 is so thin that LG likes to call it a “wallpaper TV”. The soundbar base is separate from the screen, considering the TV is so wafer thin. The TV also comes built-in high dynamic range (HDR) feature.

There is a support for Dolby Vision standard as well. LG W7 is also claimed to be 25 per cent more brighter than the previous generation. It comes in 65 and 77-inch screen sizes. Have money in the bank? Get ready to shell out Rs 29,99,990 for the 77-inch model.

ZTE Axon M

With the Axon M, ZTE tries to create a futuristic smartphone that happens to feature not one, but two displays. It may not be the most powerful smartphone, but it’s surely different. The basic idea is to have a foldable phone with two 5.2-inch screens that can combine to make one single screen. What’s interesting is that the two screens can run separately… yeah, even with two apps side by side. Or you can mirror the two screens and run the same app. ZTE is not the first company to come up with a dual screen smartphone

The credit for that goes to the ill-fated Kyocera Echo from 2011. The ZTE Axon M will be available through AT&T in October in the US, while Japan is also said to get the device soon. The rest of the world, including Asia and Europe, will be able to see the device in action later this year.

Apple AirPods

They might have got a mixed response from critics, but the wireless earbuds already dominate the market. Apple’s AirPods have been an astounding success, thanks to sound audio quality and a flawless pairing process. While Apple AirPods allows users to play music and receive calls wirelessly, unlike the competition, they work perfectly with the company’s ecosystem of devices. Plus, the ability to interact with Siri adds a new dimension.

AirPods has a five-hour listening time, and with charging case boost it could increase to over 24 hours of listening hours. Ever since Apple released its AirPods last December, the market for wireless earbuds has been the focal point. This proves why Apple AirPods are a key part of the company’s wireless future. Apple AirPods can be purchased for Rs 12,444 from Amazon India.

Nintendo Switch

What’s the hottest console in the market? Well, it has to be the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is an innovative console as it allows gamers to to play on a TV or on its touchscreen display. Unlike the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch is a small tablet with a 6.2-inch multi-touch display. Under the hood, the console has a custom Nvidia Tegra processor and 32GB of internal storage. It also comes with a dock, a cradle that the Switch slides into when you want to charge it or play it on a big screen.

The game console also includes two Joy-Cons which can be slid onto the tablet; and with the Joy-Con Grip, the two Joy-Cons acts together as a single controller. Being a simple machine at heart, it manages to attract non-gamers into Nintendo’s world. With first-party titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon and Super Mario Maker, Nintendo Switch has an interesting lineup of games. It would be not be wrong to say that Nintendo Switch has created the most innovative console in recent memory. The Switch costs $300 (or approx Rs 20,000) and the first-party title will set you back by $59 (or approx Rs 3,852)

Amazon Echo

Amazon’s voice-controlled assistant Alexa can answer tricky questions, play music, control smart home devices, and a lot more. This can only be possible when you buy Amazon Echo, an intelligent Wi-Fi enabled speaker powered by Alexa. Having launched in India recently, Amazon is selling the Echo in three varieties: Dot, Echo and Echo Plus. Out of the three, Echo Dot is the entry-level model which costs Rs 4,449.

While other variants may require bigger investment, Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect device for anyone who are reluctant to spend much on a smart speaker. The Echo Dot is a reasonable speaker and since it has built-in Alexa functionality, it gets the job done. 2017 has been the year of voice search, with Google Assistant debuting on the Home, Home Mini and Home Max, Alexa on the Echo and third-party devices, , Cortana on Windows 10, and Apple Siri on HomePod. Expect voice-controlled assistants to be found on many more devices in 2018.

