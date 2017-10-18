Apple, GE come together to create Predix industrial apps for iPhone, iPad

Apple CEO Tim Cook said GE is an ideal partner with a rich history of innovation across the industrial world in areas like aviation, manufacturing, healthcare and energy. “Together, Apple and GE are fundamentally changing how the industrial world works by combining GE’s Predix platform with the power and simplicity of iPhone and iPad.”

John Flannery, Chairman and CEO, GE said their customers increasingly need to arm their workforces through mobility. “Working together, GE and Apple are giving industrial companies access to powerful apps that help them tap into the predictive data and analytics of Predix right on their iPhone or iPad.”

The new Predix SDK for iOS will be available for download from October 26 .

These apps will give more “insight and visibility” into the performance of equipment and operations. An Apple press note gave the example of a Predix app which can notify a worker on their iPhone of a potential issue with equipment such as a wind turbine and allow them to collaborate with remote teams for inspections and repairs. The note said these apps will “close the information loop faster, ultimately increasing cost savings and minimising unplanned downtime”.

With Apple’s help GE is also developing apps for both internal use and its customers. For instance, GE’s Asset Performance Management (APM) Cases app, which is available in the App Store, helps industrial businesses increase machine reliability and availability while reducing maintenance costs and managing operations risks.

