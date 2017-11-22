Apple acquires augmented reality headset maker Vrvana: Report

Apple has bought augmented reality headset startup Vrvana, in an aim to bolster its efforts of creating a pair of smart glasses. Apple has bought augmented reality headset startup Vrvana, in an aim to bolster its efforts of creating a pair of smart glasses.

Apple has bought augmented reality headset startup Vrvana for $30 million, according to a report from TechCrunch. The startup is best known for its Totem headset which can do both virtual reality and augmented reality. While the company has never made the device available in the market, but it did preview the headset on several occasions. Apple has reportedly declined to comment on the latest acquisition, but it didn’t deny it has happened.

Apple has been working on an augmented reality headset for a while now, although the company never confirmed the news. Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook in an interview with The Independent talked about the augmented reality technology in length. But at the same time Cook also said the technology to create a pair of augmented reality glasses “in a quality way” does not exist.

Cook went on to say that the company will only ship the product when it’s sure about, reiterating its efforts of not launching the device first to the market. “But now anything you would se on the market any time soon would not be something any of us would be satisfied with. Nor do I think the vast majority of people would be satisfied.”

By acquiring Vrvana, Apple has once again proved that it sees a great future in augmented reality. It is likely that the company will take advantage of Vrvana’s expertise to create a augmented reality glasses on its own, under the supervision of Apple’s design head Jony Ive.

