App to help prevent food wastage

Through the Food Dosti Connect app, non-government organisations can place a request for required food, which will connect them to the restaurants that can provide surplus food. (Representational image) Through the Food Dosti Connect app, non-government organisations can place a request for required food, which will connect them to the restaurants that can provide surplus food. (Representational image)

Food Dosti, an app that aims to minimise food wastage, has been launched in Pune. The application has been developed by Samvad Social Technologies and aims to fight food wastage at restaurants by incentivising customers who do not leave leftovers. It acts as a bridge between the restaurants and customers.

Through the Food Dosti Connect app, non-government organisations can place a request for required food, which will connect them to the restaurants that can provide surplus food.

Sanjeev Neve, said, “Usually, if you tell people not to waste food, they take offence. So, our idea was to reward them for finishing the food they order so there is less wastage. To reward people, we asked restaurants to give cashbacks to customers for finishing food. This helped the restaurants too, as now they can optimise their food production.”

Vikram Gaikwad from Janvi foundation, an NGO which uses the Food Dosti Connect app, was also present for the launch.

Addressing the press conference, he said the app had helped them provide food to the homeless. Other NGOs, in partnership with Samvad Social’s Food Dosti Connect, are International Leprosy Union, Vasantrao Jadhav Welfare Foundation, Mahashree Parashar Sevabhavi Sanstha and Sparsh Balgram.

The chief guest for the event was Pune’s Deputy Mayor Siddharth Dhende. He said, “Pune Municipal Corporation will also consider providing concession in property tax to restaurants who connect with Food Dosti.” “…There are at least 13,000 restaurants in Pune. A lot of food is wasted at functions and festivals too. Now, this app can help in distribution of the surplus food to the needy,” he added. Neve added that locals looking to distribute surplus food can also place requests on the app.

Some of the restaurants who have tied up with the app are Cafe Darca, Villa Casa, Sante Spa, Salt Water, Tea Trails etc. Neve said, “For now, we have only collaborated with the fine dine and buffet themed restaurants. We need time to sensitise fast food and street food joints about this cause. So, we will try to reach out and raise awareness about our initiative.”

Others present at the launch were Kishore Sarpotdar, secretary of the Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers’ Association, and celebrity chef Nilesh Limaye.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App