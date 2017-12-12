Android 8.0 Oreo installed on only 0.5% of devices as per latest December distribution numbers

Google has released the Android distribution numbers for the 7-day period ending on December 11. Google has released the Android distribution numbers for the 7-day period ending on December 11.

Google has released the Android distribution numbers for the 7-day period ending on December 11, and it shows Oreo is still installed on 0.5 per cent of all active devices. Last month, Google confirmed only 0.3 per cent of devices were running Android 8.0 Oreo. For the month of December, Android 8.0 Oreo shows an increase to 0.5 per cent.

Android 8.0 Oreo saw a modest growth, with an increase of 0.2 per cent from the last month. That increase is likely due to the roll-out of Android 8.0 Oreo on a number of devices such as the Nokia 8, HTC U11, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, among others. Besides that, Android Oreo is already available on the Pixel and Nexus devices. We can expect Oreo’s install numbers to increase as Samsung starts rolling out the latest OS update to its devices, including the Galaxy S8 and Note 8.

For the month of December, Android 8.0 Oreo shows an increase to 0.5 per cent. For the month of December, Android 8.0 Oreo shows an increase to 0.5 per cent.

Android Nougat (7.0 and 7.1) saw an increase in usage last month, growing from 20.0 per cent to 23.3 per cent. Other than that, all previous mobile operating system saw a decline in their usages from the last month. Android 6.0 Marshmallow fell more than 1 per cent, and now it stands at 29.7 per cent. Android Lollipop is not far behind with 26.3 per cent, followed by Android Kitkat at 13.4 per cent. Gingerbread is finally seeing a decline, with a meager 0.4 per cent.

For years, Google has struggled with Android fragmentation, and it continues to do so. Despite Google’s best efforts, smartphone manufacturers have been facing issues to push the software update on a timely manner.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd