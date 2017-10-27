Amazon Prime: Introductory Rs 499 offer to end Oct 31, new subscription charges will be Rs 999

In India, Amazon Prime members get unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery over 11 million products online. In India, Amazon Prime members get unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery over 11 million products online.

Amazon Prime subscription in India is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 499 for the yearly membership. However, introductory offer ends October 30, after the membership fees will go up to Rs 999 a year. Getting the Prime membership at Rs 499 or renewing it (for those who already have it) is a good idea as it gives users access to a number of benefits from Amazon including free faster delivery, Amazon Prime Video subscription, exclusive access to deals, and more. ‘

Amazon Prime was announced in India last year at an introductory priced of Rs 499. In India, Prime members get unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery over 11 million products online. Those with Prime membership do not require to fulfill minimum purchase value, which is not the case with non-Prime members. Plus, Prime members get 30-minute early access to top Lightning Deals every day across various categories.

Up next is free access to content such as movies, TV shows, etc on Amazon Prime Video. The online streaming service is one of the cheapest in India, and it was announced in December 2016. Subscription for Netflix, on the other hand, starts at Rs 500 while hotstar charges a minimum of Rs 199 to let people access its premium services. Just like Netflix, Prime Video has original content as well. This includes shows like The Man in the High Castle, Mozart in the Jungle, Bosch, Red Oaks and others.

