Airtel recharge offers of Rs 799, Rs 549: These plans offer up to 98GB data, unlimited calls

To counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan, Airtel has rolled out a new Rs 799 plan that offers unlimited local and STD calls, SMS as well as 3.5GB data per day.Validity is 28 days. Airtel also unveiled a new Rs 549 prepaid recharge voucher that gives users unlimited calls, SMS and 2.5GB data per day for 28 days. The tariffs appear to be available for Airtel users in Delhi/NCR, Assam, UP East, Chennai, Mumbai, UP West and Uttarakhand, and more cities.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 plan offers a total of 84GB of data with a daily cap of 3GB for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD, roaming as well as 300 free SMS are bundled bundled as well. Clearly, Airtel is giving 0.5GB more data per day at the same price and for the same validity period. If we look at Airtel’s Rs 799 plan, it gives users a total of 98GB data for 28 days, which is much higher than 84GB offered by Jio.

For those looking for a Jio plan similar to Airtel’s Rs 549 plan, there’s a slightly cheaper Rs 509 recharge voucher, though data offering goes down to 2GB per day. Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 plan has a validity of 49 days, compared to 28 days offered by Airtel, and it gives users a total of 98GB of data. Additionally, users get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls as well as 300 free SMS.

With telecom companies in India at loggerheads, especially after the entry of Reliance Jio, data tariffs have gone down. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, etc have resorted to aggressive data pricing, benefiting users. For users in Delhi/NCR, Airtel also has a Rs 199 plan that gives people 1GB data for 28 days, a Rs 349 plan that offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, and a Rs 448 plan that will give users 1GB data per day for 70 days.

