Airtel’s new Rs 448 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day for 70 days

Airtel has introduced a new Rs 448 plan that offers unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for a period of 70 days. The new plan is valid for select prepaid customers, reports telecomtalk.info. The telecom operator’s new Rs 448 plan will counter Reliance Jio’s popular Rs 399 plan.

With the Rs 448 tariff plan, Airtel’s prepaid subscribers will get 1GB 3G or 4G data per day for 70 days, meaning a total of 70GB data for the period. Once you exceed your 1GB per day quota, the data speed will drop to 64 kbps. Airtel is also offering unlimited voice calls including voice and roaming calls. However, voice calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week. In addition, the plan offers free 100 sms per day.

It is to be noted that the Rs 448 plan is valid for selected Airtel prepaid customers only. The tariff plan can be accessed via MyAirtel app on your smartphone. The free app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple Apps Store. Telecomtalk.info notes that some customers are already getting SMS from Airtel about the Rs 448 plan.

As we mentioned in the beginning, Airtel’s new Rs 448 tariff plan is yet another attempt to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan. The latter plan from Reliance Jio is also valid for 70 days and it provides unlimited voice calls without any limit. Plus, the plan offers 1GB data per day whose speed will be reduced to 64 kbps once the limit gets exceeded, and free 100 sms a day. Jio’s plan also come bundled with the telco’s premium suite of apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, etc.

