Airtel VoLTE service launched in Kolkata: How to get, list of compatible devices

Airtel has announced the formal launch of its VoLTE or Voice over LTE services in Kolkata, and the company says that it will support over 100 popular 4G smartphone models for the same. Rival Reliance Jio has an entirely 4G VoLTE network, and others like Vodafone are also rolling out the VoLTE service to their networks.

Airtel VoLTE works over 4G and will allow customers across the city of Kolkata to enjoy HD quality voice calls. Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE says the company. Airtel VoLTE will be compatible on phones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, etc.

“We are delighted to extend our VoLTE footprint to Kolkata with the launch of our services today. Complementing our world class 4G network, VoLTE will add to the customer experience and our range of smartphone offerings,” Sameer Anjaria, CEO, West Bengal & Odisha, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

How to get Airtel VoLTE on Kolkata

For Airtel customers in Kolkata who wish to upgrade to VoLTE, they have to first go to Airtel.in/volte and check if their device is compatible. If the device is mentioned on the list, then the Airtel customer has to make sure they have upgraded to the mobile device’s operating software to the latest version. This update from manufacturer will ensure that VoLTE works on the mobile.

In iOS users will have to go to Settings -> Mobile Data -> Mobile Data Options -> Enable 4G -> Turn on Voice & Data. On Android, the option will be in Settings -> Mobile Network -> Turn on VoLTE call depending on the manufacturer. Users will need a Airtel 4G SIM for the same, and those with dual-SIM devices will have to insert it into SIM slot 1 and network mode should be set as “4G/3G/2G (Auto)”.

Airtel says it will not charge extra for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits. The VoLTE network can be enjoyed by prepaid and postpaid customers and in case of non-availability of 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically switch to 3G/2G network.

Airtel VoLTE in Kolkate: List of compatible devices

Apple’s compatible iPhones: iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Apple iPhone X is also supported.

Samsung’s compatible phones: Galaxy A5 2017, Galaxy A7 2017, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro. In the J series, the list includes Samsung J7 2015, J7 2016, J7 Prime, J2 Pro, J5 Prime (16/32GB) , J5 2016 , J7 Max, J7 Nxt, J2 2015 and J2 2016. The list also includes Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy On 8, Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy C7 Pro and the Galaxy A8+ as well. It also includes Tab A 2, Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge along with S7 and S7 edge as being compatible.

Xiaomi’s compatible phones: The list includes Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 lite, Mi-Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 5A, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

OnePlus’ compatible phones: OnePlus 5T, 5 and OnePlus 3T and 3 are supported.

Oppo’s compatible phones: Oppo F3, A71, F3 plus, F5, F5 Youth, F5 6GB RAM variant, the newer A83 and A71 (3GB RAM) option are supported.

Vivo’s compatible phones: Vivo’s Y55L, V5, V5s, Y66, V5Plus, Y55S, V7, Y69, V7 Plus and Y53 are all supported.

HMD Global’s compatible phones: Nokia 2, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 are supported for Airtel 4G VoLTE.

Karbonn’s compatible phones: A40 Indian,Titanium Jumbo, K9 Smart Yuva, Titanium Jumbo 2, K9 Smart Grand, Titanium Frames S7, Yuva 2, A9 Indian and Aura Sleek Plus.

Lava’s compatible phones: Z25, Z80, Era 2V, Z90, A44, Z70, Z60, ERA 3 and ERA 3X

Tecno’s compatible phones: Camon I, Camon I AIR

Celkon’s compatible phones: Smart 4G, Uniq, Cliq 2,Swift 4G, and Swift 4G+

Lephone’s compatible’s phones: W10,W7 and W2

Micromax Canvas 2 is also supported. Gionee’s A1 and Intex’s Aqua Lion N1 are also supported. Zen’s M72 Smart and Admire Unity and itel A40 are also supported. The Honor View 10 will also support Airtel VoLTE. Infinity HOT S3, HOT S3B are also compatible with the network.

