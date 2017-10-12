Airtel unveils Rs 999 plan for postpaid users, offers 50GB data and more

Airtel has unveiled a new Rs 999 myPlan Infinity plan for postpaid users, and it gives 50GB 3G/4G data along with unlimited local, STD calls. Airtel has unveiled a new Rs 999 myPlan Infinity plan for postpaid users, and it gives 50GB 3G/4G data along with unlimited local, STD calls.

To counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Airtel has unveiled a new Rs 999 myPlan Infinity plan for postpaid users, and it gives 50GB 3G/4G data along with unlimited local, STD calls. Airtel is promising data rollover with the plan, which means people will be able to carry forward unused data in their next billing cycle. It also bundles unlimited roaming out going calls. Airtel’s Rs 999 plan can be availed by both existing and new users.

Airtel has a Rs 999 plan for its prepaid users as well. Apart from unlimited local and STD calls, it also offers 4GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Airtel’s high value plans are aimed at people who consume a large amount of data on a daily basis. In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 Dhan Dhana Dhan plan for Prime members offer 90GB data for 90 days. There’s no Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as SMS are free on Jio’s network. Both postpaid and prepaid users get the same benefits.

Following the launch of JioPhone by Reliance Jio, Airtel partnered with Karbonn to launch a 4G-enabled smartphone in India, priced effectively at Rs 1,399. The company is asking users to pay Rs 2,899, out of which Rs 1,500 will be refunded after three years. Airtel has bundled its Rs 169 monthly plan with Karbonn A40 Indian, though users who don’t wish to opt for Rs 169 offer, will have to recharge with at least Rs 6,000 within 36 months to be eligible for cashback. Reliance JioPhone is priced effectively at Rs 0.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd