Airtel introduces Rs 9 prepaid recharge offer with unlimited calls, 100MB data

Airtel has launched a new 1 day validity recharge at Rs 9 in order to challenge Reliance Jio’s Rs 19 plan, which also comes with a similar validity. Airtel’s latest prepaid recharge offer appears to be live in different circles, including Delhi NCR and will bundle unlimited calls for users with the Rs 9 recharge.

According to the Airtel website, the Rs 9 plan will come with unlimited calls, which includes local, STD and roaming calls, though the telecom player has a daily limit of 250 minutes on calls. The plan also includes 100MB data for customers and 100 SMS, though it does not specify if 3G, 4G data is also supported.

In comparison, Jio’s cheapest plan starts at Rs 19 and comes with unlimited calls on local, STD and roaming along with 0.15GB data. After the data limit is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Also Jio’s plan only offers 20 SMS free for customers in comparison to the 100 that Airtel is giving. The Jio plan also comes with complimentary subscription to the company’s suite of Apps. The Jio plan is valid for a day.

Jio’s next most affordable plan is priced at Rs 52 with a validity of seven days. The plan has a total of 1.05GB data with a daily FUP limit of 0.15GB per day. The plan includes 70 SMS per day and access to the company’s suite of apps.

Airtel recently revamped its Rs 199, Rs 448 and Rs 509 plans to give customers 1.4GB daily data after Jio also hiked the daily data offering for customers. Airtel is bundling unlimited calls free with the new plans as well. In comparison Reliance Jio now has plans offering 2GB and 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calls.

