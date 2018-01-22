Airtel Rs 399 recharge offer now has 84 days validity, total of 84GB data

Airtel has revamped its Rs 399 recharge plan with unlimited calls and 1GB daily data to increase the validity to 84 days from the current 70 days. Airtel has revamped its Rs 399 recharge plan with unlimited calls and 1GB daily data to increase the validity to 84 days from the current 70 days.

Airtel has revamped its Rs 399 recharge plan with unlimited calls and 1GB daily data and increased the validity to 84 days from the current 70 days. While we were unable to see the 84 day validity limit on a Delhi Airtel number for this Rs 399 plan, Financial Express and other news publications have posted screenshots with the new validity. Airtel has not yet officially confirmed if the plan’s validity has been changed.

The Rs 399 plan now effectively offers 84GB of data, given this has 1GB data per day. The plan is applicable on both 3G/4G networks and includes unlimited calls on both local and STD for customers. Airtel still has its 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week limit on the unlimited calls. The plan also includes free outgoing roaming (National) for users.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan will take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan, which comes with a similar 84-day validity and 1GB daily data along with unlimited calls. Rival Jio had recently revamped its plans slashing prices across board and increasing daily data limits. In Jio’s case, the Rs 399 recharge has free SMS as well, though it is limited to 100 per day and the plan includes complimentary subscription to Jio’s suite of apps. However, Jio also has a Rs 398 recharge with 1.5GB daily data for customers along with free unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 399 recharge plan is not the only one that Airtel has revamped in light of growing competition from Reliance Jio. Airtel’s Rs 149 plan now comes with 1GB daily and unlimited calls, similar to Jio’s Rs 149 recharge plan, which offers the exact same features to customers. However, Airtel’s Rs 149 plan is limited to Andhra and Telangana circle only for now. So customers in other cities will probably not see the new Rs 149 plan from the company.

