Airtel Rs 199, Rs 448, Rs 509 prepaid recharge offers now give 1.4GB daily data

With its new recharge offers, Airtel hopes to take on Reliance Jio, which recently revised its prepaid plans to offer more data and validity. With its new recharge offers, Airtel hopes to take on Reliance Jio, which recently revised its prepaid plans to offer more data and validity.

Airtel has revised its Rs 199, Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans to offer 1.4GB daily data, compared to 1GB per day previously. Apart from increase in data offering, all other benefits remain the same. Airtel’s prepaid packs also come bundled with unlimited local and STD calls, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well as 100 local/national SMS per day. The Rs 199 plan has a validity of 28 days, while Rs 448 and Rs 509 plans come with 82 days and 90 days validity respectively.

This means, Airtel users will now get a total of 39.2GB data with Rs 199 pack, instead of 28GB earlier. Airtel’s Rs 448 plan gives users a total of 114.8GB data for 82 days, compared to 82GB earlier. Coming to Airtel’s Rs 509 plan, users get 126GB data in all, compared to 90GB previously.

With its new offers, Airtel hopes to take on Reliance Jio, which recently revised its prepaid plans to offer more data and validity. In comparison, Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid pack gives users a total of 42GB of data at 1.5GB, for 28 days. Reliance Jio’s Rs 448 plan offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days, while the company’s Rs 509 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and gives users 84GB data at 3GB per day.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd