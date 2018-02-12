Airtel’s Rs 93 prepaid plan recharge to now offer 1GB data, unlimited calls for 28 days

Airtel’s Rs 93 recharge will now offer 28 days in total validity. The plan includes unlimited calls and 1GB data. Airtel’s Rs 93 recharge will now offer 28 days in total validity. The plan includes unlimited calls and 1GB data.

Airtel has revamped one of its budget prepaid recharge options with extra validity. Airtel’s Rs 93 prepaid recharge will now offer 28 days of validity to users along with 1GB data in total. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls on local, STD and roaming along with 100 SMS per day free. However, the Rs 93 plan comes with a catch.

Airtel’s new budget plan appears to be limited to Andhra and Telangana circles. We could not see the 28 day validity with Delhi or Mumbai based Airtel prepaid numbers. In these circles, Rs 93 plan continues to show 10 days validity. However, an Andhra number reflects the new validity of 28 days. It is not clear if Airtel will extend this same validity to all circles. The Rs 93 plan with 28 days validity appears to be limited to select customers.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan also has a validity of 28 days coupled with 2GB of data on board. The plan comes with 300 free SMS, unlimited calls and no daily data limit. Earlier in December 2017, Airtel had launched the Rs 93 plan with 1GB data, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 10 days.

At that time, the Airtel plan was introduced to counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge offer which then came with 2.1 GB 4G data along with free local, STD, roaming calls. Users in Jio’s app also get access to the company’s suite of apps and the initial validity was 14 days. Jio’s Rs 98 plan also included a daily data limit or FUP of 0.15 GB, which has now been removed.

Airtel has recently revamped most of its plans to offer 1.4GB daily data to customers, which includes the Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer as well. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan was also revamped to increase the validity to 84 days and comes with 1GB daily data. However, the newer validity is again limited to Andhra, Telangana circles. Users in other circles will continue to see 70 days validity for the plan. Most recharge plans now come bundled with free unlimited voice calls for users.

